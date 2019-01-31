Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A large shark has been spotted off Florida’s coast.
According to research organization OCEARCH, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission scientists spotted the creature about 25 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.
Scientists estimate the shark to be between 12 and 15 feet long.
OCEARCH says they plan on kicking off a new tagging expedition out of the Atlantic in February.
They are currently tracking several great white sharks across the world
