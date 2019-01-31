Large great white shark spotted off Florida coast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — A large shark has been spotted off Florida’s coast.

According to research organization OCEARCH, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission scientists spotted the creature about 25 miles off the coast of St. Augustine.

This large white shark spotted yesterday by @MyFWC scientists about 25 miles off the coast of St. Augustine, FL is a good sign for our next expedition kicking off out of Jacksonville in less than 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/GbdhWMXyTK — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) January 31, 2019

Scientists estimate the shark to be between 12 and 15 feet long.

OCEARCH says they plan on kicking off a new tagging expedition out of the Atlantic in February.

They are currently tracking several great white sharks across the world

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.