FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A big alligator was spotted taken a leisurely stroll in Fort Myers.

Drivers slowed down to make way for the scaly pedestrian as it crossed a street, Friday.

A woman took cellphone video and posted it on Facebook. It has since been shared thousands of times.

