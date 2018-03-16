Large gator crosses on front of visitors at Everglades National Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s actually a pretty common sight in Shark Valley: a large alligator casually strolling in front of visitors. But that doesn’t make it any less cool to catch on camera!

7News viewer Josh Boyd captured video of the gator last Friday while visiting Everglades National Park.

Boyd said he spotted the reptile crossing the path as visitors looked on, but noted it was just one of several gators he and others spotted that day.

“I could hear several gators bellowing and growling loudly,” Boyd said, saying they appeared to be quite active possibly due to the approaching mating season.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.