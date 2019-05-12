Large fuel spill shuts down NB I-95 in Deerfield Beach after tanker rollover

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A tanker truck has rolled over on Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach, causing a large fuel spill that led to the closure of all nortbound lanes.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place just north of the Sample Road exit, Sunday afternoon.

Officials posted video of the active leak to Twitter.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a fuel tanker rollover with injuries & active leak located at I95 NB North of Sample Rd in @DFB_City Please avoid the area. I95 @ Sample is CLOSED. Pease avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/YplGhkvXtY — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 12, 2019

Officials have confirmed there are injuries, but have not provided further details.

Deputies have shut down all northbound lanes while they investigate and clean up the spill.

Officials urged drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

