Large dog mauls smaller dog at NE Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman and her son are reeling after a large dog mauled the precious pet at her Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex.

Green doggie toys lay unused inside Natividad Rodriguez’s unit at the Biscayne Gardens Apartments on Monday, days after Thursday morning’s vicious attack.

She sighed when asked about the sudden loss of her son’s small dog, Booty.

“Oh, my God,” she said in Spanish.

Rodriguez, who was taking care of Booty while his son recovers from a car accident, said she was taking him out for a walk and headed for the elevator. As soon as the elevator doors opened, she said, a much larger, aggressive dog came out and went straight for the smaller canine.

“The dog grabbed Booty by the neck and did not want to let go,” she said.

Rodriguez said people stepped in and tried to wrest the attacking dog away from Booty, but it was no use.

The attack left Booty nearly decapitated.

Rodriguez is honoring Booty by lighting a candle and surrounding it by his toys.

“He was such a good little dog,” she said.

He was adored by his family, and now, she said, he’s gone much too soon.

The owner of the large dog said Booty attacked his pet, and that’s why the animal went after the smaller dog.

Miami-Dade Police was called, and officials have written a report.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.