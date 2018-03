NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – Firefighters in Naples were greeted by a large python over the weekend.

The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District’s Facebook posted a photo on Monday of the Burmese python.

Firefighters came across the python while fighting brush fires in Naples.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.