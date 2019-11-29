Large Black Friday crowds fill South Florida malls

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - After enjoying time with loved ones on Thanksgiving, South Florida shoppers woke up early to head out to the malls and snag some deals on Black Friday.

Employees and security at shopping centers like Dolphin Mall are prepared for the biggest day of the holiday spending season.

“It’s just fun. It’s just great deals,” said a man in one of Sawgrass Mills’ parking lots.

What is widely considered the biggest shopping day of the year brought hordes of holiday heroes brave enough to withstand long lines for a steal of a sale.

Others didn’t want to miss out on the deals and headed out to shop on Thanksgiving.

“I didn’t give it up. I postponed it,” said a Dadeland Mall shopper . “I came out today to purchase my first suit.”

Hialeah is not playing with Black Friday (on Turkey Day). This is outside @jcpenney at Westland Mall right now. pic.twitter.com/5JtYvpaFJ5 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 28, 2019