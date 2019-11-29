Large Black Friday crowds fill South Florida malls

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - After enjoying time with loved ones on Thanksgiving, South Florida shoppers woke up early to head out to the malls and snag some deals on Black Friday.
Employees and security at shopping centers like Dolphin Mall are prepared for the biggest day of the holiday spending season.
“It’s just fun. It’s just great deals,” said a man in one of Sawgrass Mills’ parking lots.
What is widely considered the biggest shopping day of the year brought hordes of holiday heroes brave enough to withstand long lines for a steal of a sale.
Others didn’t want to miss out on the deals and headed out to shop on Thanksgiving.
“I didn’t give it up. I postponed it,” said a Dadeland Mall shopper . “I came out today to purchase my first suit.”
It’s Thanksgiving, Black Friday. It’s the day today. All the excitement, I mean, it’s rocking right now,” said BrandsMart USA spokesperson Francisco Lozano.
“We usually come here for vacation every year, so we try to get out and catch some of the bargains,” said Sawgrass Mills shopper Caprece Clinton.
Another shopper said it always pays to plan ahead.
“If you just go out of the house and expect to get something, no. You have to plan,” she said.
Aventura Mall, which remained closed on Thanksgiving, also saw a steady stream of savvy shoppers — even if some argue some of the scores aren’t even in the stores.
“I’m an online shopper,” said shopper Jessica Lindenbaumb.
“I still shop online,” said shopper Paul Bevans.
“It’s easy, and everybody has a good return policy,” said another shopper.
Even so, malls across South Florida were packed with bargain hunters.
“Some good sales. I went to one of my favorite stores. I went in there and got some goodies,” said Bevans.
“You have to come out on Black Friday, just to see of there’s anything special,” said Lindenbaumb.
7News cameras captured Sweetwater Police officers using new drones to get a bird’s-eye view of the mall exterior and parking lots.
“We’re going to be here throughout the weekend,” said Sweetwater Police Officer Jonathan Arche. “We’re going to be looking for specific behavior to target any wannabe criminals who think that they can prey on our citizens or anybody who’s coming here to the mall to shop.”
Overall, the holiday shopping season is off to a roaring success. The National Retail Federation expects sales to reach $730 billion, an increase over 2018.
