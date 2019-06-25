Large amounts of marijuana seized from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after they reportedly seized large amounts of marijuana from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Cameras captured Miami-Dade Police detectives carrying several large trash bags out of the home located on Southwest 114th Street, near the Miami Executive Airport, Monday night.

Neighbors said the smell of marijuana coming from the house was strong.

Police have not specified the amount of marijuana that was found or whether the drug was being grown there.

No arrests have been made.

