Large alligator seen chomping down on smaller alligator in Everglades National Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s not everyday that you spot an alligator biting down on another alligator, but of course, this is Florida, and anything is possible in Florida.

Video sent by 7News viewer Josh Boyd shows a large gator biting down on a smaller alligator.

Boyd captured the scene in Shark Valley in Everglades National Park earlier in February.

The gator is seen clenching the tail of the smaller gator between its jaws as the smaller gator bends backwards, trying to bite back.

Boyd said the small gator was eventually released by the larger gator and was able to get away.

