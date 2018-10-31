Laptop, loaded gun stolen from unlocked vehicle in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling while a subject burglarized a vehicle in Miami Lakes.

The video footage showed a man approaching the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. along Northwest 77th Court and 164th Terrace, Tuesday.

“So he comes and he hides here. He looks, cars come, so he stays down for a minute,” victim Adison Wong said while walking 7News through the theft.

Wong said he was so tired from working two jobs that he didn’t realize he left the vehicle’s door unlocked.

In the surveillance video, the man can be seen creeping around the car before opening the door and searching inside the vehicle.

“This is a guy that knows what he was doing,” said Wong. “That’s what kind of worries me because this is a calm neighborhood.”

The thief eventually took off with a briefcase that contained a laptop and a loaded Glock 42 pistol with a trace laser attached.

A neighbor’s surveillance video footage showed Wong’s vehicle wasn’t the only car targeted in the area.

“He continues. He’s very calm,” said neighbor Vanessa Parez while showing 7News the video footage.

The subject could be seen in the video casing other cars on the street, and Parez said it wasn’t the first time.

“My neighbor having his car broken into, it also happened in July from that perspective,” Parez said. “It’s a concern.”

Residents in the area are now asking for the public’s help in getting the man off the streets before he sets his sights on a bigger target.

“He could start off with a car, but he can actually burglarize our home, unfortunately,” said Parez.

If you have any information on this subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.