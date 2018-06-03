NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have begun reopening some lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a car fire caused the roadway to completely shut down, Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the fire near Northwest 57th Avenue, just before 4 p.m.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer shows the vehicle fully engulfed.

Another video of the car fire on the Palmetto Expressway near NW 57th Ave @wsvn pic.twitter.com/bvWcSMikE2 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) June 3, 2018

Investigators have not specified what may have led to the blaze or whether there was someone in the car at the time it caught fire.

Authorities temporarily shut down the expressway in both directions. At around 4:30 p.m., they began to reopen lanes.

Officials are still urging drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

