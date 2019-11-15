Lanes on I-95 and I-395 shift into new traffic pattern

MIAMI (WSVN) - Drivers in Miami should be prepared for some changes when driving on Interstate 95 and Interstate 395.

Starting on Friday morning, the north and southbound I-95 lanes continuing to eastbound I-395 will shift to the north. When driving, the lanes will appear to be shifting left.

Drivers on northbound I-95 heading east on I-395 should continue to use Exit 2B to gain access to Biscayne Boulevard.

Those who are traveling southbound on I-95 heading east on I-395 and trying to head towards Biscayne Boulevard should be aware Exit 2A will now be on the left-hand side instead of the right.

The lane changes are part of the five-year, $800 million I-395/836/I-95 redesign project that promises to alleviate traffic congestion and bottle-necking on one of Miami’s busiest highways.

Florida Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to add several minutes to their commute while the project moves forward.

For more information on the change in traffic patterns, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.