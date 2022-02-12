DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The eastbound lanes of I-595 shut down around 5 a.m. Saturday morning, after a major accident involving three vehicles.

Two vehicles involved were a passenger van and a semi truck with a carnival ride towed in the back of it.

One person died as a result of the accident near Davie Road.

The crash is still under investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted to State Road 84.

