Lane closures on Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes, Hialeah

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Southbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami Lakes, as well as northbound lanes in Hialeah will be shut down for construction.

The southbound lane closures in Miami Lakes are expected to take place from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, between Northwest 154th Street and Gratigny Parkway.

The northbound lane closures in Hialeah will take place at Northwest 122nd Street, starting at 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Motorists are advised to follow detour signs in the area.

