Lane closures on MacArthur Causeway amid road work

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Road work will be causing a driver detour along the MacArthur Causeway in Miami Beach over the next several days.

Improvements to the causeway will result in lane closures from Terminal Island to Alton Road.

Starting Sunday night, two eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. thru Wednesday, ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The Alton Road flyover will be closed during this operation.

Two westbound lanes will close from Monday to Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., also ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The westbound lanes will also be shut down from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday for beam repairs.

Officials said this schedule can change depending on the weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

