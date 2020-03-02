Lane closures in northbound lanes of Turnpike due to car fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two left lanes have been shut down due to a car fire in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Okeechobee Road close to 5 p.m., Monday.

According to officials, two cars collided and one caught fire as a result.

Commuters are being advised to seek alternative routes as lane closures has slowed traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



