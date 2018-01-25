OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A car and a box truck collided in Opa-locka, Thursday morning, causing lane closures in the area.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place near State Road 9 and Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The impact caused food from the lunch truck to end up scattered in the street.

Two tractor trailers parked on the side of the road were also involved in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

