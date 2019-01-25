Landscaper says truck, trailer with equipment stolen from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida landscaper said a car thief stole the main source of his livelihood, his work truck and a trailer filled with equipment, from outside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Rafael Garcia said he parked the truck to start working at the home located near Southwest 28th Street and 67th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

When he returned to the vehicle to grab something, Garcia said, the vehicle was gone.

Garcia said his silver 2003 Dodge Ram was stolen in five minutes.

“I went back to the street, and I said, ‘Where’s my truck? It was here,'” he said.

The thief had driven off with the truck and the attached trailer carrying $16,000 of equipment. Everything Garcia uses to make a living.

“Yeah, that’s my income. That’s how I make a living,” Garcia said. “What I need is a pickup truck and a trailer, and I’ll start all over again.”

Garcia said he’s cancelled 25 jobs this week because of the missing truck, and he doesn’t know what he and his family will do next. He hopes if someone spots his truck, they’ll do the right thing and call police.

“I’ve been here without working,” Garcia said. “It’s been very bad. I just need to work, to get back to work.”

“Please bring back our truck,” said Consuelo Garcia, Garcia’s wife, through a translator. “It’s the truck of a worker.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

