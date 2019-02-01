Landscaper saves woman, child after car crashes into Lauderhill lake

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaper dropped what he was doing to rescue a child and woman after a car plunged into a retention pond in Lauderhill.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, along the Sunrise Boulevard exit of the Florida Turnpike southbound, Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at around 9 a.m., a woman lost control of her vehicle after someone cut her off, and drove into the retention pond with her child in the back seat.

A good Samaritan jumped into the water and got the woman and her child out of the vehicle.

“When I saw that the car was in the water, I left everything and went running,” Landscaper Miguel Enrique said through a translator. “When I got there, I didn’t see anyone in the front seat. I saw the front window was down a bit, but the back one was up. I saw someone giving hand signals.”

Shortly after, Plantation Fire Rescue responded and transported the victims to Plantation General Hospital to be checked out. They have since been released.

Officials said rain may have played a factor in the crash.

