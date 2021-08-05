MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A thoughtful act from a South Florida landscaper has gone viral on social media after he took care of one his customer’s lawns unannounced.

Doorbell camera video captured landscaper Greg Colden taking care of a lawn in Miami Gardens, but what homeowner Timothy Ramjohn didn’t know was that the job came free of charge.

Ramjohn said he fell on hard times during the pandemic and could no longer afford the cost.

When Colden saw his customer’s lawn needed some attention, he decided to lend a helping hand.

Ramjohn said he was confused at first when he noticed his lawn was perfectly manicured.

“So, I checked my Ring doorbell camera, and I look, and there was Greg, and I hit him up like, ‘Bro, what are you doing?'” Ramjohn said. “‘I saw your grass kinda high, and I’m just showing you some love, dude.’ I’m like, ‘It’s 100 degrees outside.” He’s like, ‘You need the help,’ and I was just speechless.”

“When you see people that are thriving to make themselves a life, you can’t deny the fact that there’s a hardship going on, and they need help, so our spirits connected, and I just couldn’t deny it,” Colden said.

Ramjohn shared the thoughtful act on Tik Tok, which has gained more than a million views.

Colden said he loves helping others and just did what felt right.

