Landscaper dies after being struck by lightning in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaper who was struck by lightning while at work in Margate has died.

Family members confirmed 55-year-old Rico Eltine passed away Friday, June 15, after fighting for his life for several days.

Eltine was working at an apartment complex at 7400 N.W. 4th Place when he was struck by lightning, Monday, June 11. Officials transported Eltine to the hospital and notified his wife.

“She felt tragic and sad, real sad,” said wife Margarithal Eltine through a translator.

Witnesses said they heard a loud sound and called 911. “It was the back of my apartment, and my wife saw somebody laying down on the ground,” said a resident. “He was working with the grass.”

One 911 caller said on the phone, “Some people coming in from the company trying to revive him or something, but he’s not well.”

Eltine was carrying a weed eater, officials said, when the lightning struck.

His family rushed to the hospital when they heard the news.

“I’m kind of nervous, sad, I don’t know,” said Miyolelainda Conpre, the victim’s goddaughter. “My feelings are everywhere.”

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his hospital and funeral costs. To donate, click here.

