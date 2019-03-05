Landscaper critically injured car hits him in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A landscaper has been hospitalized after he was struck by a car as he was working in Miami Beach.

Police responded to the area of 53rd Street and Alton Road at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

UPDATE: #Traffic along Alton Road both north and south remains closed at 53 Street. Use LaGorce and Pine Tree Drive as your alternates. pic.twitter.com/rPIBIxeeta — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 5, 2019

The lawn maintenance worker was working on the center median when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene while the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

