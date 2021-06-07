FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is said to be in custody after crashing an SUV into the living room of a home in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the home along Northwest Fifth Street and 15th Avenue, at around 4 a.m., Monday.

According to homeowner Tommy Bolden, a vehicle fleeing from authorities lost control and crashed into the home and two cars parked outside.

Bolden said the driver behind the wheel attempted to flee the scene but nearby officers took the man into custody.

“There was a chase by the police and the guy tried to turn and ran into the house, jumped out of the car and tried to flee but they caught him,” said Bolden. “He ran into other officers and they caught him.”

The bedrooms in the home are located on the other side of the house so no residents were injured.

The home has since been deemed unsafe due to the vehicle hitting a support beam. Bolden said the home has around $15,000 to $20,000 in damages.

The residents who lived inside the home are now looking for a new place to live.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.