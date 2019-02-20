Landing gear on aircraft collapse at Tamiami Airport

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The landing gear on an aircraft collapsed as it was landing at an airport in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The Searey aircraft was making its way onto the runway at Tamiami Airport just before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to FAA officials, only the pilot was on board the small plane, and there were no reported injuries.

The plane was towed off the runway.

