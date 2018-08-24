Landing gear of cargo plane catches fire while taxiing at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A cargo plane at Miami International Airport had its landing gear catch fire just after it landed.

7Skyforce flew over the airport where the Venezuelan cargo plane landed while fire rescue hosed down the right main landing gear, which caught fire as the plane was taxiing.

No injuries were reported, and officials are checking the other tires for possible problems.

