Lamborghini driver rear-ends truck in Miami, flees in Mercedes

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a Lamborghini who was caught on surveillance video rear-ending a pickup truck in Miami, then fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz, leaving the sports car behind.

The video shows the high-end vehicle slamming into the Ford truck at the intersection of Northwest 46th Street and Seventh Avenue, Friday morning.

City of Miami Police are calling the crash a hit-and-run.

7News cameras captured the black Lamborghini wedged under the bed of the truck.

No one was hurt.

The security footage that captured the crash is from a camera at the 46 St. Super Market. Tierra Wilson, who works at the store, said she couldn’t believe what she saw on the video.

“It was crazy and a little bit bizarre, because a Lamborghini is like a $300,000 car, and to just leave it there is a little bit fishy,” she said.

After the collision, the driver of the Lamborghini is seen getting out and running to the sidewalk, followed by his passenger. Moments later, the two of them are seen hopping into a black Mercedes and taking off.

“They left pretty fast, or they probably had to get up out of there,” said Wilson.

But not before the driver of the pickup, who happens to be a Miami Beach firefighter, snapped a picture of the two. One of them is seen wearing a black track suit with white stripes.

The driver of the Ford truck also got a shot of the black Mercedes as it got away, heading west on Northwest 46th street. That car’s license plate PI4 21F.

Between the pictures and clear surveillance footage, police and the victim hope those responsible for this crash won’t be on the road for long.

“They really messed up in that area, and that’s why … they’re gonna find them,” said Wilson.

