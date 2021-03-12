Laid off hotel workers in Hollywood protest to keep their jobs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Laid off hotel workers have been protesting to keep their jobs.

Their employer, the Diplomat Hotel in Hollywood, has been closed for months due to the pandemic.

The workers said they don’t know if they will still have their jobs when the resort reopens this summer.

“We don’t want to this hotel take advantage of a pandemic to replace long-term workers with new, low-wage workers,” Wendi Walsh, the Secretary Treasurer for Local 355, said. “This is not a time to try and save money on the backs of hourly employees.”

Their furlough ends this month.

7News reached out to the Diplomat Hotel for comment, but have not gotten a response.

