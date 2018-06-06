Ladies of Florida Girls donates $10,000 check to wife of Stoneman Douglas athletic director

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A nonprofit group has donated a $10,000 check to the wife of Chris Hixon, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director who was killed in the Feb. 14 shooting.

The Ladies of Florida Girls surprised Debbi Hixon with the large check on Tuesday. The group said they were moved by the tragedy and Chris Hixon’s act of heroism.

Hixon was a husband, father, veteran and coach. He is credited for attempting to disarm the the active shooter and directing students to safety before he lost his life.

The Ladies of Florida Girls hosted the fundraiser at Vibe in Las Olas to support the Hixon family’s needs.

“You guys just give us hope that there’s — there’s a chance that — there’s more good than there is evil,” said Debbi Hixon. “So thank you, so much.”

The organization is ran by young women ranging from 13 years old to 18 years old. Their mission is to positively impact underprivileged families and youth in Broward County.

