La Gorce Country Club treats kids to breakfast in Miami Beach ahead of Disney World trip

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dream come true for some children heading to the happiest place on earth!

La Gorce Country Club in Miami Beach hosted a group of children with cancer to breakfast, face-painting and a photo-op with Mickey Mouse and Princess Anna from “Frozen,” Wednesday.

The kids will then head out to Central Florida for a two-week visit to Walt Disney World and other parks in the area at no cost to their parents.

The children will also be treated to a visit to the John F. Kennedy Space Center.

The trip is provided by Larger Than Life USA, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of children fighting cancer.

