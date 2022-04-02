PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A brush fire that sparked in the Everglades earlier this week has scorched at least 13,800 acres in Northwest Miami-Dade and Southwest Broward County, officials said, leaving a path of ash on cars as far as Miramar.

7News cameras on Saturday afternoon captured black smoke still seen west of Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, near Mack’s Fish Camp and the county line,

First responders are still hosing patches of land in an effort to completely contain the blaze that, forestry officials believe, sparked Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Florida Forest Service, 65% of the fire was contained as of Saturday afternoon and poses no threat to structures or roadways.

The blaze, dubbed the L-30 fire by forestry officials, has continued to grow, and on Friday, flames ignited near Pines Boulevard, west of Pembroke Pines, in Southwest Broward.

Video sent in by a 7News viewer shows flames eating their way through dry brush.

A group of people who live and work in the area decided to do what they could to help. They went out on an airboat and flattened the grass in an attempt to saturate it in order to keep the fire away.

On Friday, a forestry plane was seen flying over the the thousands of burning acres, as crews monitored the fire.

The flames on Friday came dangerously close to Mack’s Fish Camp in Northwest Miami-Dade and within a half mile of the Holly Lakes mobile home community in Southwest Broward, both located just west of U.S. 27.

Dry conditions and windy weather fueled the fire near the Dade-Broward line.

Over in Pembroke Pines, cars were covered in debris from the fire.

“I thought it was just my car, and I look around, and I see this on everybody’s cars,” said area resident Jayshawn Bull.

Ash also fell on vehicles in Miramar and Weston.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.