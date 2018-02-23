Krop student arrested for child porn after father turns phone over to police

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested an 18-year-old man after his father turned his son’s phone over to investigators.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Sean Mesa, charging him with possession of child pron.

Investigators said they made the discovery after Mesa’s father turned the phone over to police when he became concerned about his son’s social media posts.

Mesa had uploaded several photos of him brandishing firearms.

Mesa, who is a student at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School, was also charged with improper display of a firearm.

