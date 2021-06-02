SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have reopened Krome Avenue, as a brushfire in Southwest Miami-Dade is said to be 50% contained.

On Wednesday, Florida Forest Service officials said the fire is being held at 582 acres.

Krome Avenue between Southwest Eighth and 88th streets was shut down for days, but it reopened late Tuesday night.

Recent rain in the area has helped contain the flames.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.