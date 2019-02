FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Kristin Murphy has won the 2019 Broward Teacher of the Year Award.

Murphy, a pre-law teacher at Nova Middle School, was one of five Broward teachers nominated for the award.

Along with the award Murphy won Thursday night, she also received a $1,000 check and a bouquet.

