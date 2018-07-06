Krispy Kreme to sell chocolate-glazed doughnuts for World Chocolate Day

(WSVN) - Krispy Kreme will be offering a rare treat in honor of World Chocolate Day this July.

The dessert chain announced they will be selling their fan-favorite chocolate-glazed donuts for one day only on July 7 in honor of World Chocolate Day.

All eight locations in Florida City, Fort Lauderdale, Hialeah, North Miami, Palmetto Bay and Tamarac will be selling the chocolate treats.

The last time Krispy Kreme offered the limited-time treat was in honor of the solar eclipse last August.

Chocolate is @SHAQ's love language. Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts available July 7 in participating shops, while supplies last. #WorldChocolateDay https://t.co/nt7Xq0B5vB pic.twitter.com/fPSza1Er4j — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 26, 2018

