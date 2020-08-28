Koala, aardvark undergo general wellness exams at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A koala and an aardvark have underwent CT scans as part of their general wellness exams at Zoo Miami.

The two animals were both drowsy after receiving a round of anesthesia on Friday.

Veterinarians also examined their noses and mouths for any problems.

The tests are part of the zoo’s prevention program, which focuses on identifying any indicators of health issues.

The good news is that both animals are in tip-top shape.

