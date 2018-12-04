Knight Foundation announces additional $37 million investment in the arts

MIAMI (WSVN) - The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation announced a total investment of $37 million in new funding for arts organizations in South Florida.

The new funding brings the total amount the foundation has invested in the arts since 2005 to $165 million.

The investment is part of the foundation’s commitment to support the growth of arts and culture in Miami.

Several anchor institutions have received support through the investments for more than a decade.

This year’s organizations that will share the $37 million include New World Symphony, Borscht Film, Miami International Film Festival, Institute Contemporary Art, Miami City Ballet, Miami New Drama and O, Cinema Miami.

A total of 22 organizations will benefit from the new funding.

