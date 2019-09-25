Knife-wielding man robs Walgreens in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was armed with a knife when he robbed a Walgreens.

The man walked into the store, located on West State Road 84 just off of Southwest 136th Avenue, at around 8:20 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video captures the man leaning over the counter as officials said he demanded money from the cashier on the other side.

The man had a knife in his hand and when he was handed over the cash, he fled from the store.

The crook was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the words “Love Pink” on the back, jeans and black sneakers.

Detectives said the thin built man weighs approximately 180 pounds, has gray and blonde hair and is balding at the top of his head.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

