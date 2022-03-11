NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after, police said, he tried to attack a Miami-Dade Police sergeant in Northwest Miami-Dade while holding two knives, forcing the officer to open fire.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 186th Street, near 67th Avenue, near a Denny’s restaurant, at around 8 a.m., Friday.

Witnesses said they heard five shots ring out in the area before seeing first responders performing CPR on the subject.

Cellphone video captured first responders shortly after they arrived at the scene.

Police said the man was a reckless driving suspect who charged at an officer.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to the scene of a police-involved shooting at NW 186 Street and 67 Avenue. Please avoid the area due to the increase police presence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/LRQdsXemDB — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 11, 2022

Investigators said the sergeant was conducting seat belt safety enforcement in the area when the incident occurred.

“He was at the intersection, at this red light, and upon sight of our officer, he immediately revved his engine, spun his tires and proceeded, recklessly, through that red light of that intersection,” said MDPD Interim Director George Perez. “Moments later, he struck multiple vehicles, multiple civilian vehicles, for some unknown reason.”

Police said the subject hit at least six vehicles.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a police motorcycle could be seen on its side. A car could also be seen crashed into a pillar of a Denny’s restaurant.

“It ended up right in front of Denny’s and the suspect came out of the vehicle with a knife,” one woman said.

Police said the subject was actually holding two knives.

“He was armed, clearly armed, with two large kitchen knives, one in each hand,” said Perez.

Police shared pictures of both knives.

Perez said the sergeant said the knife-wielding man was standing several feet away from a pedestrian.

“[The sergeant] tried to de-escalate the situation and draw his attention away,” he said.

But police said the sergeant’s efforts were unsuccessful, and the subject refused to put down the knives.

“Despite numerous commands to place the large kitchen knives down, [the subject] did not do so, and unfortunately, the sergeant had to discharge his firearm,” said Perez.

The subject was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

“The principle and goal of the Miami-Dade Police Department and every law enforcement officer is the sanctity of life,” said Perez. “Unfortunately, that was not the outcome here today.”

Police have not revealed the identity of the subject but said he was a white Hispanic male in his 30s.

The officer involved was not injured.

Police are attempting to determine why the subject drove recklessly and refused to drop the knives, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.