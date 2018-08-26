MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who pulled out a knife when confronted by police officers in Miami died after he was shocked with Tasers.

Surveillance video shows the subject acting in an erratic manner in the middle of Northeast 79th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Miami Police officers pulled up at around 4:40 a.m. to confront the man who, officials believe, was under the influence of drugs.

Officials said the subject became combative and pulled out a knife, forcing officers to deploy their Tasers.

Rescue crews took the man was taken to North Shore Hospital, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.