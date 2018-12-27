Knife-wielding man arrested after confronting victim in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of threatening someone with a knife in Fort Lauderdale has been arrested.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene near West Broward Boulevard and Ninth Street, just before 11 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a man was swinging a knife around at a person who just stepped off the bus.

Police stunned the man with a Taser and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

