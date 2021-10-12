HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents in need of their cinnamon bun fix won’t have to wait much longer.

Knaus Berry Farm is planning on reopening its doors later this month.

According to a post on their social media, the South Florida staple is will reopen on Oct. 26, “Lord willing.”

Photos on the farm’s social media pages show the prep work for the upcoming season.

Known for its milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1956.

According to their website, Knaus Berry Farm is typically open every November through mid-April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

