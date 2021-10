HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida staple reopens its doors on Tuesday.

Knaus Berry Farm opens Tuesday until mid-April.

They’re known for their milkshakes, fresh strawberries, cinnamon buns and other baked goods.

The farm has been serving up sweets in Southwest Miami-Dade since 1956.

