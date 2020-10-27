Knaus Berry Farm reopens on Tuesday

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re craving Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls, you’re in luck.

The family-owned Redland farm, located at 15980 SW 248th St., reopened on Tuesday morning.

Knaus Berry Farm closed three weeks early in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers wasted no time lining up hours before doors were open.

“I waited in line since like 2:30 a.m.,” said one customer, “so I’ve been in line for about five and a half hours.”

“About two dozen I will eat on my own, yes,” said another customer. “The rest is some for work, some for friends, some for family. If you get this many, you have to share it, unfortunately.”

Customers visiting the farm will be asked to wear masks inside the general store and practice social distancing while waiting in line.

It is important to keep in mind the store only accepts cash.

The farm’s first few weeks of reopening will have a limited variety of pies and there will be no bread loaves but don’t worry, the cinnamon rolls will be fully stocked.

