Knaus Berry Farm officially reopens for the season

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’ve been missing cinnamon buns and milkshakes from Knaus Berry Farm, the wait is over. The farm has reopened for the season.

According to posts on the farm’s Instagram, a sign in front of the establishment says “Closed For the Summer. Reopening, Lord willing, October 30th.”

The farm’s website also says online shipping will begin again on Jan. 1.

Known throughout South Florida for their milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1959.

According to their website, Knaus Berry Farm is typically open every November through mid-April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

