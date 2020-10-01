Knaus Berry Farm hoping to reopen later this month

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - If you have been waiting for Knaus Berry Farm to reopen, you may not have to wait much longer.

The famed South Florida farm is planning to reopen Oct. 27, according to a post on its social media.

Good morning! Today was our scheduled closing date for the 2019-20 season. As most of you know we closed three weeks… Posted by Knaus Berry Farm on Saturday, April 18, 2020

The farm closed its doors three weeks early this year due to the pandemic.

The farm said in a comment they will still operate on a first-come, first-served basis and will work to be compliant with county regulations.

Known throughout South Florida for their milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1956.

According to their website, Knaus Berry Farm is typically open every November through mid-April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

