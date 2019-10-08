Knaus Berry Farm hoping to reopen at end of the month

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - HOMESTEAD (WSVN) — If you have been waiting for the return of Knaus Berry Farm’s famous cinamon rolls, you may not have to wait much longer.

According to a post on the farm’s Facebook page, the business plans to repoen on Oct. 29.

“Closed For the Summer. Reopening, Lord willing, October 29th,” a sign in front of the establishment reads.

Known throughout South Florida for their milkshakes, produce, cinnamon buns and other baked goods, the farm has been operating in Homestead since 1956.

According to their website, Knaus Berry Farm is typically open every November through mid-April, during the Redland farming season in Miami-Dade.

