Knaus Berry Farm has reopened for the season

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re craving Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls, you’re in luck.

The family-owned Redland farm, located at 15980 SW 248th St., reopened on Tuesday morning.

“Absolutely worth the wait,” said customer Adrian Gonzalez. “Absolutely delicious.”

Knaus Berry Farm closed three weeks early in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers wasted no time lining up hours before doors opened once again for the season.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the farm where a long line of customers could be seen waiting to get inside the bakery.

“I waited in line since like 2:30 a.m.,” said Gonzalez, “so I’ve been in line for about five and a half hours.”

“I’ve been here since 2:45 a.m. Yes, it’s worth it,” said customer Irvin Gordon.

Dozens of people came to pick up the infamous boxes of cinnamon rolls.

“You smell it, and you immediately get hungry, mouth drooling everything like that,” said Gonzalez. “I’m just ready to go.”

“About two dozen I will eat on my own, yes,” said customer Daniel Wynne. “The rest is some for work, some for friends, some for family. If you get this many, you have to share it, unfortunately.”

“All my family members love it, so I come get it,” said Gordon.

Getting cinnamon rolls at the farm is a long-standing tradition for many and now an even brighter spot in times that can often seem dark.

“It’s like a little bit of happiness especially with everything that’s been going on and such,” said Gonzalez. “It’s that little bit of happiness, the little things, is just like a little sense of normalcy.”

Customers visiting the farm will be asked to wear masks inside the general store and practice social distancing while waiting in line.

It is important to keep in mind the store only accepts cash.

The farm’s first few weeks of reopening will have a limited variety of pies and there will be no bread loaves, but don’t worry, the cinnamon rolls will be fully stocked.

