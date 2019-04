HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida favorite is temporarily shutting its doors.

Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead is closing for the summer season, Saturday.

Known for its cinnamon rolls, fresh-baked bread and strawberry shakes, it’s now going back to the fields to grow more goodies for the public.

The farm reopens in October.

