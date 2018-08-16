Kiwanis of Little Havana provides school supplies to students

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students are getting back to the books with the help of Kiwanis of Little Havana.

The Kiwanis of Little Havana kicked off their 27th annual back to school project.

Thousands of under-served kids will be given the tools needed to succeed the 2018-19 school year.

Organizers handed out backpacks at Walker Elementary in Fort Lauderdale and Bethune Mary Elementary in Hollywood.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.