MIAMI (WSVN) - A local foundation brought food and fun to a South Florida senior community on Thanksgiving.

The Kiwanis Club of Little Havana held a buffet for more than 150 seniors at the Smathers Plaza complex, Thursday. Participants enjoyed a holiday meal, games and live music that made them want to dance.

Jesus Lebna, the president of Kiwanis of Little Havana, said he is proud to have this as a club tradition.

“You know, we bring a lunch for them, but more than a lunch, we bring a lot of love,” he said, “a day for them to have a great time dancing and enjoying Thanksgiving and being grateful for all the good things we have in our lives.”

Volunteers have spent 17 years providing a warm meal and entertainment to the elderly residents of that community every year on Thanksgiving.

